Live code test called off because of pandemic response

Wisconsin Emergency Management and the National Weather Service has decided to call off the live code test scheduled for Thursday, April 16 because of the ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will not be an EAS code going out.

Wisconsin Emergency Management will be communicating with counties and municipalities which might still conduct their own local drills.

Stations are still encouraged to draw attention to Severe Weather Awareness Week and there still be a “virtual” tornado drill on Thursday, April 16. Stations will be asked to use social media to bring attention to severe weather awareness at 1:45 p.m. on Thursday, April 16. Please encourage families to communicate about their severe weather preparedness plan.

Wisconsin Emergency Management will provide materials for social media outreach. We will share that with stations when we receive it, which we expect to happen Monday.