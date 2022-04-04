Listeners fund 12K meals for Ukrainian refugees

Life 102.5 (WNWC) listeners helped make more than 12,000 meals possible for refugees in and around Ukraine.

As listeners gave to Life 102.5 during the “Yes He Can” Spring Fundraiser, a generous donor paid for the resources needed to provide meals through Feed My Starving Children.

“We were incredibly moved by the passion and desire of so many Life 102.5 listeners to help refugee children and their families in Ukraine and the surrounding countries,” Steve Young, Station Manager of Life 102.5 said.

Andy Carr, Vice President of Development and Marketing at Feed My Starving Children said, “Supporters of Feed My Starving Children are thrilled to provide 12,320 meals to the Ukrainian relief efforts in honor of the generosity of Life 102.5 supporters during the ‘Yes He Can’ fundraiser. FMSC is proud to partner with ministry organizations like Life 102.5 who share our goal of feeding God’s children, hungry in body and spirit. We believe that together we can share the love and heartbeat of Jesus, whether with an encouraging word or a warm meal, to ALL in need. Thank you for helping feed so many of His kids!”