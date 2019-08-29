Linda Grassman remembered as loving wife, mother

A broadcasting family in northern Wisconsin is mourning the loss of Linda Grassman.

Linda and Bruce Gassman moved to Shawano in 1984 where they purchase radio stations WTCH and WOWN and created Results Broadcasting. She worked at the stations as a receptionist and bookkeeper. She retired in 2005.

Grassman died Tuesday. She was 72.

A memorial service is scheduled for Sept. 7 at 11 a.m. at Mickelson Funeral Service in Shawano. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers and plants, the family asked that memorials be made in Linda’s name to Red Riders Therapeutic Horseback Riding.