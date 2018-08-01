Wisconsin Broadcasters Association

Lifelong reporter, producer dies

Published August 1, 2018

A man who spent his career producing content at radio and TV stations in Wisconsin and Illinois has died.
Ronald R. Anderson stated his career in the 1960’s as a DJ and reporter for radio stations in Two Rivers, Madison, and Illinois. He then worked at WISN-TV and WMVS public… – MORE –

