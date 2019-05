Liberal talk radio station is adding an FM translator in Madison.

Resistance Radio (WTTN-AM) in Columbus went on the air Saturday in Madison as “Talk 92.7.” Mike Crute is programming the station and hosts the afternoon show. The station will also air syndicated hosts Stephanie Miller and Thom Hartmann and other local hosts.

Liberal talk radio was last on the air in Madison in 2016.

The programming also airs on WRRD-AM in Waukesha.