Learn the secrets to being a great salesperson

Over the course of my career, I’ve learned that there is truly no secret to being a great salesperson. In my experience, it takes hard work and a willingness to keep pushing forward, meeting each client where they’re at, and a lot of creativity, and there’s also always something new to learn.

I recently read the article “How To Be a Great Salesperson” in Radio Ink, and I found that Carol Commander has a refreshing, positive attitude towards selling advertising in the midst of a pandemic. She especially emphasizes the importance of taking a creative approach by learning what each individual client needs and working to find a way that you as their salesperson can meet those needs, especially by thinking outside of the box.

I encourage you to take a few minutes to read this article, and I hope that you find it inspiring as well!

“The Secret To Being A Great Salesperson”