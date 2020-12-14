Learn about tools you need to get hired

As December (or May) graduates shake off their holiday lethargy and sharpen their focus on finding a job, organization is key.

The Poynter article “Tools to find, track and level-up job applications” shared a lot of good advice I wish I had had when I first started in the industry. If you don’t know where to look for jobs, this article will help. If you don’t know who to contact, this article will help. If you don’t know your next steps, this article will help.

In my experience as a hiring manager, it is easy to tell who is organized and prepared. Those are the candidates that stand out.

This article will help those seeking work achieve that. Read it, click on the links, and hit the market hard.

Kristen Shill, News Director

WQOW-TV, Eau Claire