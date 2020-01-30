Learn about latest tech at CES

Every year, Jacobs Media travels to Las Vegas for CES, the world’s largest consumer electronics trade show, to see what new technological trends will impact the radio industry. This year, 60 radio broadcasters joined them for this journey to see the future.
Jacobs Media recently hosted a webinar in partnership with Inside Radio to learn about the new trends on display at CES 2020 – and what they mean to radio:
- The ever-changing dashboard
- Voice command devices & why they are so important to radio
- How the retro movement is reviving interest in radios
- Why it’s all coming together – 5G, AI, cars, & media
- The coolest (and dumbest) things they saw at CES
- and more
You can view the webinar here.