Lavin named WBA Chair

Steve Lavin, WBAY-TV, Green Bay, took the position of WBA Chair during the WBA Winter Conference Business Luncheon at the Madison Concourse Hotel.
Lavin replaces Steve Wexler, Good Karma Brands, Milwaukee, who finished his term as chair and will now serve as immediate past chair for the coming year.
The rest of the officers for 2019 are as follows:
Vice Chair-Radio/Chair-Elect
Chris Bernier, Radio Plus, Marinette/Fond du Lac
Vice Chair-TV
Don Vesely, WMTV-TV, Madison
Treasurer
Lupita Montoto, WLMV La Movida, Madison
Secretary
Jan Wade, WISN-TV, Milwaukee
The following were elected to serve two-year terms on the Board of Directors:
Director (SW District)
Herb Cody, QueenB Radio, Platteville
Director (NW District)
Aleese Fielder, NRG Media, Wausau/Stevens Point
Director (NE District)
Mike Smith, WFRV-TV, Green Bay
Director (SE District)
Mark Strachota, WDJT-TV/CBS and Telemundo, Milwaukee
Congratulations to all and thank you for your service to the WBA.