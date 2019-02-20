Lavin named WBA Chair

Steve Lavin, WBAY-TV, Green Bay, took the position of WBA Chair during the WBA Winter Conference Business Luncheon at the Madison Concourse Hotel.

Lavin replaces Steve Wexler, Good Karma Brands, Milwaukee, who finished his term as chair and will now serve as immediate past chair for the coming year.

The rest of the officers for 2019 are as follows:

Vice Chair-Radio/Chair-Elect

Chris Bernier, Radio Plus, Marinette/Fond du Lac

Vice Chair-TV

Don Vesely, WMTV-TV, Madison

Treasurer

Lupita Montoto, WLMV La Movida, Madison

Secretary

Jan Wade, WISN-TV, Milwaukee

The following were elected to serve two-year terms on the Board of Directors:

Director (SW District)

Herb Cody, QueenB Radio, Platteville

Director (NW District)

Aleese Fielder, NRG Media, Wausau/Stevens Point

Director (NE District)

Mike Smith, WFRV-TV, Green Bay

Director (SE District)

Mark Strachota, WDJT-TV/CBS and Telemundo, Milwaukee

Congratulations to all and thank you for your service to the WBA.