Lauter named to head iHeartMedia stations in Madison

Drew Lauter has been named to lead iHeartMedia stations in Madison.

As Market President, Lauter will oversee the market’s programming, advertising, and operations across multiple platforms within Madison as well as create new business and revenue opportunities. He will report to Jeff Tyler, Division President for iHeartMedia Minneapolis.

“I am very excited to welcome Drew’s experience and vision to iHeartMedia,” Tyler said. “He’s excited about taking his family to one of the premier cities in the Midwest and I am thrilled that he will be leading a great team and some of our market-leading, legendary brands in Madison.”

Lauter brings more than 20 years of executive experience leading organizations, managing teams, and driving revenue with companies such as Sony, Lucent, Qello Concerts, and Qello Media. He’s also led numerous startups from the entrepreneurial stages to successful exits.

“I’m excited to join iHeart and lead the Madison team,” Drew said. “It’s a great time for audio in general and combined with the strength of iHeart’s product offering makes me eager to join this dynamic team.”

Lauter takes over the position previously held by Keith Bratel.