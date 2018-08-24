Langmyer leaving WTMJ-AM/WKTI-FM, Wexler to take over

Tom Langmyer will leaving WTMJ-AM/WKTI-FM when the E.W. Scripps stations are sold to Good Karma Broadcasting this fall. Scripps market manager Steve Wexler will take over leadership of the stations when Good Karma closes on the sale.

Langmyer was at the stations for five years and oversaw a format change on WKTI and put an FM translator on the air for WTMJ. Langmyer posted on Facebook that “It’s been very nice to already have heard from so many people in the industry about the opportunity to help them.” He has not indicated where he might be headed.

Wexler began his career at WTMJ in 1977 as an intern and has also served before as the station’s general manager.