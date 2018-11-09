Langmyer forms company to invest in small markets

Longtime media executive Tom Langmyer is starting a company looking to aquire local radio stations and digital platforms in small markets.

Langmyer annouced Thursday the formation of Great Lakes Media Corp., which looks to aquire properties in New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin. He is President and CEO of the company.

“Smaller communities are making a big comeback. This new generation of people, to whom quality of life and community are very important, are building their lives and businesses in these places,” Langmyer said. “Over the years, the shifting economy and technology had ended an era of localism in media. Today, people are once again in search of real community and the greater connection that comes with being a part of a ‘place.’ Local media builds that connection – particularly in smaller markets.”

The company is meeting with investors, brokers, and others who are interested in specific markets. It plans to announce appointments of officers and partners in the weeks ahead.

Langmyer was most recently Vice President and General Manager for E.W. Scripps’ Milwaukee radio operations, which were recently sold to Good Karma Brands.