Langbehn marks 30 years at WAOW-TV

Melissa Langbehn is marking 30 years on the air at WAOW-TV in Wausau and the station is marking the anniversary Friday.

Langbehn joined the station in 1991. She is the lead anchor at News 9, anchoring the 5 p.m. news and co-anchoring the 6 p.m. news. As a reporter, she continues to discover and share local stories that are important to the community she serves.

She’s described by peers as driven, meticulous, thoughtful, and kind.

Langbehn’s work has been recognized by both the Associated Press and the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association. In 2008 the Associated Press honored her with the state’s biggest individual award for journalism, “The Carol Brewer Award.” Langbehn also attended the prestigious Poynter Institute, and she has repeatedly taken home top honors as “Favorite Television Personality” by readers of the Wausau City Pages.

Langbehn grew up in the Wausau area and graduated from D.C. Everest High School. After graduating from the University of Wisconsin at Oshkosh, she began her broadcasting career.

Over the year’s she’s given her time to group like Toys for Tots, Jefferson Awards, Susan G. Komen, Go Red for Women, Pet Saver, Women’s Leadership Conference, Crime Stoppers of Marathon and Portage County, Children’s Miracle Network, and the United Way.