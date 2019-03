Spanish-language radio station La Movida (WLMV) in Madison was named a Station of the Year finalist for the 2019 Medallas de Cortez awards at the Radio Ink Hispanic Radio Conference.

The awards were given out on Tuesday at a ceremony in Miami. Lupita and Luis Montoto traveled to the conference to represent the station.

KLNV-FM in San Diego was named Station of the Year.

La Movida is owned by Mid-West Family Broadcasting.