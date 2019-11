La Crosse station group GM dies battling cancer

Howard Gloede, the general manager of six Mid-West Family stations in La Crosse, has died after a year and a half battling cancer.

Gloede died Monday. He was 61.

An article posted on the WIZM website called Gloede a sales guru and La Crosse media legend.

Gloede joined Mid-West Family in 1979 as an intern in the sale department. He was later named sales manager and has served as general manager for 10 years.

Gloede mentored more than 100 sales representatives. He was considered a top manager in Mid-West Family Broadcasting.

A celebration of life has not yet been scheduled. A private funeral will be held.