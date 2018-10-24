La Crosse area veteran broadcaster dies

A La Crosse area broadcaster is being remembered for a long career and community involvement long past his retirement.

David Peschau died Oct. 15 at his home. He was 70.

After starting his career as a teacher, Peschau worked for the Horizon Communications and Liberty Television owned Wisconsin Television Network stations in various broadcast sales positions at WAOW-TV in Wausau, WKOW-TV in Madison, and as general manager of both WXOW-TV in La Crosse and WQOW-TV in Eau Claire. He later joined WKBT-TV in La Crosse as general manager before eventually co-owning and managing many various radio and other communications properties including WKBH Radio in La Crosse.

Peschau later served as a consultant in the communications industry serving various commercial, non-profit, educational, foreign and domestic government customers.

He is a past president of the WBA.

After retirement he volunteered for causes important to him. During the final weeks of his life Peschau was still actively assisting local organizations with media buy strategies and helping to organize video production shoots for local organizations to work with the local television stations that he once managed years ago, according to his obituary.

Peschau volunteered time to numerous organizations including Mobile Meals and served many local service and organizations in advisory and leadership rolls including Rotary, the Chamber of Commerce, Viterbo University, the American Cancer Society, and the Forest History Association of Wisconsin.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Sat., Nov. 10, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2135 Weston Street, La Crosse. Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9, at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 1425 Jackson St., La Crosse, and again from 9:30 a.m. until time of services Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any memorials be directed to the charity of their choice or the family for distribution.