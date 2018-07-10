La Crosse area photographer first to receive Jowett Fellowship

A television photographer working in the La Crosse area is the first to receive the Rick Jowett Fellowship.

Travis Judell works at WXOW News 19 and was awarded $1,500 to extend his training with the National Press Photographers Association (NPPA).

Judell started his career in broadcasting at WKBT-TV in La Crosse while he was still a sophomore in college. He said he’s looking to gain as much knowledge of the industry as he can and grow as a photographer to be able to use compelling video to tell the many stories in his community. He said he’s always been intrigued by how video can help tell a story.

The Rick Jowett Fellowship was established in 2017 by the WBA Foundation to support educational opportunities for photographers and videographers who work in media in Wisconsin. Recipients of the fellowship can use the grant for professional development in the areas of photography and videography.

Jowett grew up in a media family and spent his career in photography working for the Wausau Herald and WMTV-TV in Madison. Rick began working with the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association in 1985 as the Association’s event photographer. He served graciously and unconditionally until his passing.