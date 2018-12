Eric J. Krieghoff has been named general manager at WMSN-TV in Madison.

Krieghoff was most recently general manager of the Wisconsin division of Fairway Outdoor Advertising. He has previously held sales management positions at television stations in Madison and Green Bay. He was once an account executive and new business manager at WMSN.

Previous GM John DeSimone left the station in September after almost four years.

WMSN is a Sinclair-owned Fox affiliate.