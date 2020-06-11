Koser to start boutique ad agency, leave Young Professionals Committee

Young Professionals Committee Chair JT Koser is leaving Koser Radio Group in Rice Lake and will resign from his position on the Young Professionals Committee.

Koser was one of the founding members of the Young Professionals Committee when it formed in 2011. He also served on the WBA Board of Directors from 2015 to 2019. He played a leadership role in young professional initiatives that included the mentorship program, the YP of the Year Award, and numerous events geared toward young broadcasters, including The Toolbox.

Koser and his wife Katie are moving to the Twin Cities area in July where JT will be building his boutique agency focused on small independently owned businesses.

“I want everyone throughout the WBA to know how grateful I am for the time I’ve had with all of you,” Koser wrote. “I have especially enjoyed my time with the Young Professionals and the WBA Board. I truly believe the future of the broadcasting industry is very bright, with Wisconsin leading the charge! In my college years I always knew I wanted to start my own business, but choosing the specific area was always a cloudy subject. This is why I am so grateful that I had the opportunity to work right alongside my father and his radio stations over the last decade, as it has truly helped me understand my love for advertising, especially when it comes to helping the small business owner.”

Koser encourages broadcasters to continue focusing on what they do best: localism.

“I believe that local radio and TV stations have one of the greatest opportunities in this quickly changing landscape, where you can be a true resource for businesses that need to reach their target customers in their local area. Locally owned businesses won’t get personalized service from Google, Facebook or any other large digital-only option. They need a local entity to help them navigate what’s best for their business in their own community, and local radio and TV Stations are the best ones to help them do it.”

Koser also said he will continue to promote radio.

“While I am going to miss working with you, I won’t be too far away. Rest assured…radio and TV are among my TOP recommendations for any business and their advertising! Lastly, I want to recognize Michelle, Linda, Kyle, and Liz for their incredible leadership. The WBA has such an amazing team, without a doubt they’re simply… the best!

Koser also invites WBA members to contact him if you’re in the Twin Cities area.

Another founding member of the YP Committee, Terry Stevenson, will take the role of YP Committee Chair going forward.