Koser named UW-Platteville Distinguished Alumni

WBA Hall of Famer Tom Koser has been named a UW-Platteville Distinguished Alumni.

Distinguished alumni are identified as those who are a strong contributor to his or her profession, recognized in their community or workplace with awards, a contributor to their community, and having continued engagement with UW-Platteville.

After graduating from the UW-Platteville Broadcast Management program in 1981, Koser started his career in 1981 as an account executive at WISM-AM/FM in Madison for Mid-West Family Broadcasting. He started Koser Radio Group in 1988. He owns and operates six stations in his home area of Rice Lake and Hayward. He serves on numerous boards and formed the Rice Lake Celebrity Charity Classic organization that raises more than $100,000 a year for local youth organizations.

Koser is a strong supporter of UW-Platteville’s WSUP Radio – the oldest radio station in the UW System – and the students who run it. He was the lead donor in establishing the George Smith Scholarship program for students active in WSUP. He also volunteers as a guest speaker in UW-Platteville classes and has served on UW-Platteville advisory councils and the Foundation’s Board of Directors.

Koser was recognized at Oct. 5 event at UW-Platteville.