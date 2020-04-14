Koser joins NAB Board

Tom Koser, owner of Koser Radio Group in Rice Lake, has been elected to the NAB Radio Board. His two-year term begins June 2020.

‘I am honored to be elected by fellow broadcasters in the Midwest region to represent them and their interests at the national level in our industry,” Koser said. “The NAB is our vital link to shaping policy and decisions in Washington and throughout the country and I’m excited to serve as a positive voice and strong advocate for our broadcasters.”

As a member of the NAB Board, Koser will serve on the WBA Board of Directors as an ex-officio member.

Koser has served on the WBA Board of Directors, served as WBA Board Chair in 2011, is a current member of the WBA Foundation Board, and was inducted into the WBA Hall of Fame in 2018.

Koser is assuming the NAB Board seat previously held by Tom Walker, President of Mid-West Family Broadcasting in Madison. Koser will also assume Walker’s seat on the WBA Board as an ex-officio member and as co-chair of the WBA Legislative Committee.

Walker served on the NAB Board for six years. He has served on the WBA Board of Directors, served as WBA Board Chair in 2007, is a current member of the WBA Foundation Board, and was inducted into the WBA Hall of Fame in 2015.

Your WBA thanks Tom Walker for his service to the NAB Board and his fellow Wisconsin broadcasters.

The full results of the NAB election are available here.