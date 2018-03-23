Kiernan returns to WTMJ-TV in new role

A former news director at WTMJ-TV in Milwaukee is returning to the station in a new role.

Jeff Kiernan has spent the last 15 years working for CBS managing several legacy newsrooms around the country and is now returning to WTMJ-TV in a new leadership role as senior director of local content. He will oversee broadcast news operations for WTMJ-TV and the station’s digital and social media content strategies.

“It’s a full circle moment for me,” Kiernan said. “As passionate as I am about good reporting and powerful storytelling, I’m just as passionate about the Milwaukee area. To return to a community and a station that gave me my start is truly exciting and humbling.”

During his time at CBS, Kiernan was news director at WCCO-TV in Minneapolis, WBZ-TV and WSBK-TV in Boston, and vice president and news director at WBBM-TV in Chicago.

Kiernan is a graduate of Marquette University. He returns to WTMJ-TV at the end of April.