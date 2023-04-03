Kaytie Kelly to lead Woodward digital department

Woodward Radio Group is promoting Kaytie Kelly to lead its newly formed Digital Department as its director for all six Woodward media brands. Kelly will lead digital content creation for audiences and digital advertising solutions for customers.

“This position has been a long time coming for us here at WRG”, said Kelly Radandt, WRG General Manager. “Our audiences are consuming our brands in many different ways now. I have no doubt that Kaytie will be exceptional in this role.”

“I’m excited to work with our talented team to build the digital arm of Woodward,” Kaytie said. “There are so many incredible opportunities that lie ahead and I can’t wait to get started.”

Kelly starts today in her new role.