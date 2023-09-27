Kastler named VP, market manager for Muzzy

Marketing, business development and media veteran Lou Kastler is joining Muzzy Broadcasting as the company’s Vice President and Market Manager.

“Rick and I have formed a great relationship over the years and are aligned on key objectives to keep locally owned radio a relevant part of daily life,” Kastler said. “I’m excited to be joining a veteran team as we evolve our brands, product diversity and content.

Rick Muzzy said, “Lou brings a real appreciation of our heritage radio stations, and with his strong background in all facets of broadcasting, will help take our four stations to greater heights to benefit our clients, listeners, and staff in the greater central Wisconsin area. We are very pleased to have Lou join Muzzy Broadcasting.”

Muzzy Broadcasting includes four radio stations serving Wausau, Stevens Point, Marshfield, and Wisconsin Rapids.