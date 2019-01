The WBA has a reciprocal judging process in place for the WBA Awards for Excellence. We ask other states to provide judges for our competition and in return we provide them with judges when they need them.

We are in rotation this year to judge the Michigan broadcaster awards. Michigan will need 25-30 radio and television judges. The judging starts in late January.

Any Wisconsin broadcasters able and willing to help should contact Linda Baun at lbaun@wi-broadcasters.org.