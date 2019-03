The hosts of the Triple-M (WMMM-FM) morning show are marking 20 years on the air in Madison.

Jonathan Sutton and Kitty Dunn celebrated the milestone with a party this weekend at Club Tavern.

“We met so many wonderful people! It’s humbling to realize the impact we have on people’s daily lives, and to see in person the audience we usually have to imagine in our mind’s eye,” they wrote.