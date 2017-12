A holiday fundraiser organized by two Janesville radio stations collected cash, food, and toys for local charities.

The 2017 “12 Hours of Bringing” event put on by Bliss Communication’s WCLO and WJVL raised a total of $23,618 in food, cash, and toy donations. Listeners dropped off donations during a day of live broadcasts at Farm & Fleet in Janesville.

The donations support the Salvation Army and local charity, ECHO.