Janesville radio station named Station of the Year at Conclave

WCLO in Janesville was recognized as Small Market Station of the Year at the Conclave radio conference. The awards were handed out June 20 in Minneapolis.

One station in each of four market sizes is recognized by their peers at the conference as being the best in community and radio industry contributions.

Other finalist in the small market category were WZFX in Fayetteville, North Carolina, WAXX in Eau Claire, WPLR in New Haven, Connecticut, and college station WSOU at Seton Hall University in New Jersey.

“It was a humbling experience knowing that from stations across the country, many owned by large corporations, that WCLO’s heritage of community service and involvement stood out,” WCLO Operations Manager and Talk Host, Tim Bremel said. “I am extremely proud to be part of the great group of people that make up WCLO and WJVL.”

It was announced in early June that the stations would be sold to Ben Thompson. The stations have been owned by Bliss Communications for 89 years.