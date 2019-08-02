Janesville radio deal closes

The sale of two Janesville radio stations is complete.

Bliss Communications announced in June that it would sell its two Janesville radio stations (WCLO-AM/WJVL-FM) to Ben Thompson, CEO of Big Radio.

The sale closed this week.

WCLO-AM began broadcasting in 1930 and was the first radio station operated by the Bliss family. WJVL-FM began broadcasting in 1947.

Ben Thompson is CEO of Big Radio and is part of a father/son operation, locally operating eight stations from its offices in Beloit, Freeport, Monroe, and Janesville.