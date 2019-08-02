Wisconsin Broadcasters Association

Janesville radio deal closes

Published August 2, 2019

The sale of two Janesville radio stations is complete.

Bliss Communications announced in June that it would sell its two Janesville radio stations (WCLO-AM/WJVL-FM) to Ben Thompson, CEO of Big Radio.

The sale closed this week.

WCLO-AM began broadcasting in 1930 and was the first radio station operated by the Bliss family. WJVL-FM began broadcasting in 1947.

Ben Thompson is CEO of Big Radio and is part of a father/son operation, locally operating eight stations from its offices in Beloit, Freeport, Monroe, and Janesville.

