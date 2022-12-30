International visit reminder of broadcasting’s critical role

Your WBA was recently invited to meet with a group of international journalists traveling the U.S. to talk about the role of local broadcasters in Wisconsin. It was a lively and enlightening session for all.

The U.S. State Department organized the visit that included journalists from countries across Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. They each had a unique story to tell about the state of broadcasting and journalism in their various countries. It was clear that most of them faced challenges that it’s hard for Americans to relate to. It was both a reminder of the importance of the government transparency we’re accustomed to and a call to protect it.

Everyone left the session wishing there was more time to share and learn from each other.

Thank you to Executive Committee members Don Vesely from WMTV-TV in Madison and Aleese Fielder from NRG Media in Wausau/Stevens Point who joined me for this meeting.

Represent broadcasters at the State Capitol

Your WBA is returning to the Wisconsin State Capitol on Jan. 18 for our State Legislative Day. We can use all the help we can get trying to reach all 132 legislative offices in the Capitol. If you’ve never joined us before, please consider coming. We’ll be able to pair you with those who’ve gone before so you can see what it’s all about.

If you’re interested, please just email Kyle to let him know: kgeissler@wi-broadcasters.org.

Advocacy isn’t just for broadcasters

At a recent meeting of the Wisconsin Society of Association Executives, I was invited to speak on a panel about the importance of associations advocating for their members with elected officials. It was an interesting panel as many associations have government relations programs, but they can vary dramatically in scope and strategy.

Of course, we’re proud of the grassroots involvement of Wisconsin’s broadcasters in advocating at both the state and federal level. Personal involvement and community service from our members is what separates broadcasters from many other interests among those making their case to legislators.

Promote the WBA Hall of Fame

Your WBA was recently on a visit to Milwaukee and, as we often do, we dropped in on the WBA Hall of Fame at the Hilton Milwaukee City Center. We encourage you to do the same whenever you’re in downtown Milwaukee.

And please also continue to run our radio and TV spots promoting the Hall of Fame. You can find the link by going to wi-broadcasters.org/hof-promos.

Oh, and if you go to the Hilton, be sure to tell Millie and Sadie that Michelle sent you.

As we dive in to 2023, please know that your WBA will be here to support broadcasters and your public service mission. Stay tuned for updates to the WBA long term plan, which the WBA Board is currently working hard on. It’s a strategy that’s sure to inspire the future of broadcasting in Wisconsin.

Wishing you all a happy, healthy, and fulfilling 2023!