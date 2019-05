iHeartMedia Milwaukee has opened a performance lounge to showcase musical talent, live broadcasts, and viewing parties.

The Steinhafels Relax Lounge is at iHeartMedia Milwaukee headquarters and will house performances and events for the company’s brands and franchises, both broadcast and digital, including 95.7 BIG FM, FM 106.1, 97.3 The Game, V100.7, NewsTalk1130 WISN, and The Big 920.