iHeartMedia Milwaukee debuts FM sports talk station

iHeartMedia Milwaukee announced Tuesday the debut of a new FM sports talk station.

97.3 The Game (WRNW) will broadcast the latest local and national sports news and feature some of the most recognized and respected names and voices in Milwaukee sports. The program lineup will include Drew Olson, former Brewers beat writer and Milwaukee radio host; Ted Davis, the voice of the Milwaukee Bucks; Dan Needles, Sports Director at WISN-TV; Dario Melendez from Fox Sports Wisconsin; Bob Brainerd from Spectrum Sports; Kevin Brandt, longtime Milwaukee morning show personality; and Mike Heller, veteran Wisconsin broadcaster and a voice of Wisconsin Badger sports.

97.3 The Game will be paired with sister station The Big 920 AM which will feature Mike Lucas in the Morning, national sports hosts Dan Patrick, Colin Cowherd, Rich Eisen and FOX Sports Radio. The Big 920 AM will also continue to be the home for the Milwaukee Admirals, NFL, NCAA tournament, high school sports and NASCAR. University of Wisconsin sports will be featured on both 97.3 The Game and The Big 920 AM including football, men’s basketball, and hockey.

The station will be Milwaukee’s exclusive FM home for University of Wisconsin Badgers sports play by play as well as the NFL postseason and Super Bowl 53.

WRNW was previously CHR station “93.7 Now.”