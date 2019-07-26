Hubbard named SBE Educator of the Year

WBA Clinic Committee member Bill Hubbard has been named the 2019 James C. Wulliman Educator of the Year by the Society of Broadcast Engineers.

Hubbard recently retired from a long career in broadcast engineering. He is one of the charter members of Chapter 80. Among his service with the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, Hubbard spent much of his time volunteering with the WBA Clinic Committee. In that role, he assisted in putting together two educational seminars each year. Since 2013 Bill has also contributed to the Media Technology Institute, a seminar to train new graduates in the basics of broadcast engineering. MTI was founded by Terry Baun who, in 2018, tapped Hubbard to head the Institute.

In 2019, Hubbard also developed and helped implement an incentive plan for Chapter 80 members to become SBE certified. The plan allows for Chapter 80 fund raising proceeds to be used to reimburse members for SBE certification exams and study materials.

Hubbard and all the winners will be recognized at the SBE National Awards Dinner, held during the SBE National Meeting Oct. 15 and 16 at the WBA Broadcasters Clinic in Madison.