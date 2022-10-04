How to watch the WBA Foundation U.S. Senate Debate

Broadcasters from across Wisconsin will be airing a U.S. Senate debate Friday between Senator Ron Johnson and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. The debate begins at 7 p.m. A list of the 70 stations airing the debate is available here.

The debate will also be shown live on national network C-SPAN and Wisconsin public affairs cable network WisconsinEye and streamed on at least 10 different platforms.

The WBA Foundation has a more than 32-year history of hosting debates and this year is adding a data team which will provide background research to the topics brought up during the debate while the debate airs. These resources can be found at:



debate.wi-broadcasters.org/senate-debate/

“One hour is never enough to share all the research that goes into these debates,” said WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind. “The addition of the data team will make sure all the hard work put in by the debate teams has value to Wisconsin voters.”

The team will also be posting the WBA social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

The debate will be moderated by Jill Geisler, longtime Wisconsin news professional, WBA Hall of Fame member, author, and Bill Plante Chair in Leadership and Media Integrity at Loyola University, Chicago. The panelists come from across Wisconsin. They are:

A.J. Bayatpour, Capitol Bureau Chief, WKOW-TV, Madison

Mark Leland, Anchor/Reporter, WLUK-TV, Green Bay

Kim Murphy, Anchor, WITI-TV, Milwaukee

Montse Ricossa, News Anchor, Telemundo Wisconsin

Dale Ryman, Anchor/Reporter, WSAW-TV, Wausau

Brad Williams, Anchor/Reporter, WIZM Radio, La Crosse

The data team is:

Emily Davies, Investigative Reporter, WSAW-TV, Wausau

Scottie Lee Meyers, Producer, Milwaukee PBS

Michelle Baik, Weekend Anchor/Reporter, WMTV-TV, Madison:

Use the hashtag #wbadebate to follow the debate on social media.

The debate will be re-aired before Election Day on numerous Wisconsin stations.

“The WBA Foundation is honored to provide these important debates to Wisconsin’s voters as part our 32-year history of using our debates to promote the civic and political process.” Vetterkind said.

The WBA Foundation is hosting a debate between gubernatorial candidates Gov. Tony Evers and Tim Michels on Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. It will air live or delayed by television and radio stations throughout the state. Check your local listings.

Election Day is Nov. 8.

The debates are sponsored by the Wisconsin Association of Independent Colleges and Universities and the Wisconsin Counties Association.