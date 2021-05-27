How often should you post to social media?

It’s a question many journalists likely have. Sara Maslar-Donar is the anchor of WKOW’s Wake Up Wisconsin Weekend morning show and reports for the weekday morning show. She was also recipient of the WBA’s ‘Best Online Personality” award, placing second.

She offers this advice:

Whenever you have time! I try to post something on the Big Three at least once a day: Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. It can be as simple as a quick share from your station’s social page or a retweet on Twitter. It will keep your page active and engaging! Twitter lends itself well to multiple tweets a day (great way for you to tease the story you’re working on that day), while Facebook almost seems to penalize you if you post too much (I keep it simple: 3 posts or less a day on FB). When it comes to Instagram – posting to your story is a great way to keep viewers engaged. Don’t stress yourself out trying to come up with Insta photo posts every day. If you feel like you have time for other forms of social engagement… Tiktok is getting really popular for news personalities!

Have questions for Sara? Email Smaslardonar@wkow.com, send her a Facebook message, or tweet at her, @saramdnews.

Heather Poltrock

WSAW-TV, Wausau