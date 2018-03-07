House approves funding for repack

The US House of Representatives on Tuesday approved the RAY BAUM’S Act which supports additional funding for broadcasters participating in the spectrum repack.

The approval was applauded by the National Association of Broadcasters.

“Chairman Walden and Ranking Member Pallone deserve enormous credit for their leadership in crafting bipartisan, unanimous legislation that ensures local broadcasters are fairly reimbursed for expenses related to the spectrum ‘repack’,” CEO Gordon Smith said. “NAB will continue to work with them, along with their colleagues in the Senate, to ensure this legislation’s passage into law along with full funding for the repack in the final omnibus spending bill.”