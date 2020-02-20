WBA Gala registration open

Registration is now open and hotel reservations are now available for the WBA Gala which will be held May 2 at the Madison Marriott West.

Make your hotel reservations by clicking here. The Madison Marriott West is offering a rate of $137 per night, but you must book before April 20.

Register for the gala by clicking here. The seats fill up fast so don’t wait!

The reception begins at 4:30 p.m and the dinner and awards presentations will begin promptly at 5:30 p.m. We’d love to see your pictures from the Gala. Tweet them using the hashtag #wbagala and post them to the WBA Facebook page.