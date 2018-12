The hosts of a Madison radio station delivered Christmas trees to families needing extra holiday cheer this season.

Jim McGaw and Teri Barr from McGaw in the Morning on WOLX delivered the trees as part of their “12 Trees of Christmas.”

McGaw and Barr delivered 12 trees to Madison area families affected by flooding, job loss, and health issues. They set up the trees with decorations for the families and provided the families with gift cards.