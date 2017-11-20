Host of Milwaukee’s German Continental Showcase dies

The host of a beloved German culture radio show in Milwaukee has died.

Robert Deglau, 56, died expectedly Tuesday. He was the host of German Continental Showcase on WJYI and an engineering assistant for Entercom.

“Robert was generous with his time and dedication to his friends, German Continental Showcase, Germanfest, and his community. He had a lifelong love for animals,” his obit said.

“I know that there wasn’t a person who loved Milwaukee radio more than Rob – he was the first guy to raise his hand if any of us needed extra help somewhere,” said Entercom engineer Chris Tarr. “Aside from that, he was a genuinely nice guy.”

Deglau’s visitation and service was Saturday.