James Hodges has accepted the position of General Manager and Sales Manager for Hubbard Broadcasting‘s five station radio cluster in Bemidji, Minnesota (Paul Bunyan Broadcasting).

One of the stations, KB 101, has won six NAB Crystal Awards and its morning host, Todd Haugen, has been a top five nominee finalist for a Marconi Award twice.

Hodges can be reached at jhodges@pbbroadcasting.com.