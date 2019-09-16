Hermanson joins Mid-West Family in Madison

Shar Hermanson has been named local sales manager for Mid-West Family Madison.

Hermanson is a sales veteran of more 21 years with radio, billboard, promotion, and digital sales experience.

“We are excited to welcome Shar to our team,” said Sales Manager Jerad Clark. “Her skills and experience as a sales person and manager will be a great addition to Mid-West Family Madison.”

Hermanson will oversee the sales team for Magic 98 (WMGN), the Resistance (WRIS), 93.1 Jamz (WJQM), and La Movida (WLMV).

“I’m thrilled to be back in Madison,” Hermanson said. “It’s exciting to be a part of such a dynamic team that is so focused on building, creating and connecting with the community.”

Previously, Hermanson led the sales team at Bliss Communications in Janesville. She was an integral part of the management team for four years with experience in Madison radio sales and Madison billboard sales management prior to that.