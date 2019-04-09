‘Help for the Homeless’ drive raises $406,000

The Family Radio Network (WEMY/WEMI/WGNV/WSTM) collected $406,000 worth of hygiene and cleaning products during its “Help for the Homeless” drive. The donations were collected in 15 northeast and central Wisconsin communities for 89 crisis agencies serving those communities.

In its 27th year, “Help for the Homeless” donations have provided more than $3.3 million worth of hygiene supplies to local crisis programs and those they serve. The goal of the drive is to supply a year’s worth of products to each agency.

The Family works with area homeless coalitions, inviting people to donate hygiene and cleaning items to their local crisis programs to help them direct their limited funds to provide qualified staff, counseling, shelter, and food to those they serve.

More than 900 local businesses, churches, and schools participated by placing collection boxes in their high traffic areas and inviting their own staff, members, and students to donate for three weeks this spring.