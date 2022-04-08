Heather Storm joins Awards Committee

Heather Storm is joining the WBA Awards Committee.

Storm is a long-time broadcaster who recently transitioned from being an on-air host into analytics. Based out of Oshkosh, she is a research analyst for iHeartMedia. Before that she spent 12 years with Woodward Radio Group in Green Bay/Appleton.

She said she enjoys bridging the data and programming communities.

In addition to her great insights on broadcasting, Heather’s background and interest in analytics will be an asset for the Awards Committee which uses data from past awards contests to help make decisions regarding future contests.

Storm also serves on the WBA’s Diversity Committee.