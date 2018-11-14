Head of Morgan Murphy Media named ‘Giant’ in broadcasting

The president and CEO of Madison-based Morgan Murphy Media has been named a 2018 Giants of Broadcasting & Electronic Arts honoree.

Elizabeth Murphy Burns received the award Tuesday in New York from the Library of American Broadcasting Foundation.

“I’m deeply honored and humbled,” Burns said during event. “I love our industry and I think it’s vital to our world. I love the people, what we accomplished together, how we moved our industry forward keeping us all relevant and I wouldn’t have done one thing differently.”

Burns became the first woman to serve on the CBS affiliates board in 1981 and has been CEO of Morgan Murphy Media for 36 years. The company’s roots in journalism date back to 1890.

Among the other eight honorees this year are award-winning actor Ed Asner from “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” former anchor and producer and TV host Paula Zahn, TV and radio host Ryan Seacrest, “60 Minutes” correspondent Bill Whitaker, Fox TV CEO Jack Abernethy, National Association of Broadcasters senior advisor John David, TEGNA CEO Dave Lougee and Crown Media Family Network CEO Bill Abbott. Founder and CEO of Zenith Radio Corp., Commander Eugene F. McDonald Jr. who died in 1958, received a posthumous award.

The Giants of Broadcasting & Electronic Arts honors people who have been the creators, innovators, journalists, leaders, performers, and producers who have “brought the electronic arts to the prominence they occupy in the United States and the world today, and who have set the stage for the future,” according to the Library of American Broadcasting Foundation website.