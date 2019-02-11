Hawke promoted at Mid-West Family group in Madison

The current PD for WJJO-FM in Madison has been promoted to Vice President of Programming for the cluster of Mid-West Family Broadcasting stations in Madison.

Randy Hawke was also operations manager for 93.1 Jamz (WJQM), The Zone (WOZN), La Movida (WLMV), and 106.7 The Resistance (WRIS). In his new position he adds PD duties for Magic 98 (MWGM), Classic Country HANK (WHIT), and Q106 (WWQM).

Jennifer Crowell will take over for Hawke as PD for WJJO and add the title of assistant OM for the cluster. Miranda Daniels will be APD for WRIS. Alexxander Erspamer was named MG for WJQM.