Green Bay station names new staff

Woodward Radio Group’s station 95.9 KISS FM (WKSZ-FM) is naming new hosts and staff.

Reed Petitpren is the station’s new afternoon host and digital content creator and Edgar Ybarra is the station’s new music director and midday host.

“I am excited to work with the great crew here at WRG.” Petitpren said. “There is something about the vibe here that is just different. WRG does radio the way radio is supposed to be done, local and community oriented.”

Petitpren was previously at GO 96.3 (KQGO) in Minneapolis.

“I found the elusive unicorn in Woodward Radio Group. I’m excited to join the team,” Ybarra said. “The opportunity to be live and local and to be able to create fresh and new content on KISS-FM for northeast Wisconsin is one I couldn’t pass up. The team that has been put together for KISS-FM and all of Woodward is top notch. It’s a rare vibe to find in the radio business these days and I’m really happy to be part of it.”

Ybarra is a veteran of the Green Bay/Appleton/Oshkosh market. Most recently YBARRA worked for V-Creative and Cumulus.

“Losing two major talents of the station (Heather Storm and Drake Webb) in the last six months was a huge hit, but taking the time and doing it right, both Petitpren and Ybarra should be staples of the station for years to come,” Brand Manager Joe Marroe said.

Petitpren started his afternoon show Monday and Ybarra jumps on board May 9.