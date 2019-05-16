Green Bay radio station rebrands

Woodward Radio Group’s KZ 104.3 (WKZG) is rebranding itself as Green Bay’s Best Variety, with a music library of hit songs spanning nearly four decades.

The station staged a soft relaunch in mid-April. It’s hoping to reach women who grew up listening to the radio in the 80s and 90s, and also enjoy today’s hit music.

“The Green Bay radio landscape has shifted in recent years and we now have the opportunity to fulfill the market demand for a true Mainstream Adult Contemporary music station,” said KZ 104.3 Brand Manager Joe Marroe.

The station will also feature the John Tesh Radio Show – Music and Intelligence For Your Life, weekdays from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Throwback Nation weeknights from 6 p.m. – 11 p.m. and Awesome 80s Weekends every weekend.

KZ 104.3 will roll out rebranding marketing efforts this summer through outdoor, digital, broadcast, and community-engagement campaigns.