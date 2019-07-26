Green Bay radio personality dies

Green Bay radio personality, Dennis Nuetzel, died Wednesday at the age of 60.

Nuetzel, known on the air as Dennis Mitchell, majored in broadcast journalism at UW-River Falls. During his career he worked at WDUZ in Green Bay, WDUX in Waupaca, a radio station in Alabama, and was most recently working at Y100 (WNCY-FM). He also worked at AT&T where he retired in 2018.

Nuetzel loved HAM Radio and was a member of the HAM Radio Association.

Visitation will be at Central Assembly of God Church in Green Bay, Saturday, July 27, from 10 a.m. to noon. Visitation will continue Monday July 29, at Malcore Funeral Home, 701 N. Baird St. from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m.

His full obituary is available here.