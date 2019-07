WFRV meteorologist Dave Miller is retiring after 29 years at the station over two stints, most recently for 24 years.

Miller signed off on Thursday after talking about how the business changed over the years and the charities he’s volunteered for during his time on the air. He also talked about his work with Dr. Ted Fujita, who is best known for the creation of the Fujita scale, which is used to measure the intensity of tornadoes.

In retirement Miller plans to pursue his interest in genealogy.