Wisconsin Broadcasters Association

Grassman honored for supporting veterans

Published January 28, 2019

Results Broadcasting owner Bruce Grassman is being honored for his support of veterans and veterans’ families.

Grassman received a Legislative Citation on Monday from State Rep. Gary Tauchen (R-Bonduel) recognizing his support of veterans.

Grassman said he was humbled by the award. He said he plans to continue holding fundraising events for veterans, including a Pie and Dessert Auction and a fundraiser for local veterans held during Memorial Day.

Grassman said that he plans on holding another Desert Auction in May and another veterans fundraiser over Memorial Day.

Posted in In the News
Members Only
Search
Download the WBA App

72guard-Logo_300x250

wave-ad

BannerAds-StationsMoving_AntennaPlanToRescan_300x250

WIHonorFlights-300x250