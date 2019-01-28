Grassman honored for supporting veterans

Results Broadcasting owner Bruce Grassman is being honored for his support of veterans and veterans’ families.

Grassman received a Legislative Citation on Monday from State Rep. Gary Tauchen (R-Bonduel) recognizing his support of veterans.

Grassman said he was humbled by the award. He said he plans to continue holding fundraising events for veterans, including a Pie and Dessert Auction and a fundraiser for local veterans held during Memorial Day.

Grassman said that he plans on holding another Desert Auction in May and another veterans fundraiser over Memorial Day.